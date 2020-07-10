339 Meadow Park Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

An amazing and move-in ready 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is now available. This home features large kitchen, big yard, plus so much more. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit our website by clicking here: www.Specializedfortworth.com



Click this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.



Miled Gonzalez, Leasing Agent

Specialized Property Management, Broker

License #0375514

817-500-9408