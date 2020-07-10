All apartments in White Settlement
Find more places like 339 Meadow Park Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
White Settlement, TX
/
339 Meadow Park Dr
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:36 AM

339 Meadow Park Dr

339 Meadow Park Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
White Settlement
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

339 Meadow Park Dr, White Settlement, TX 76108
Meadow Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
An amazing and move-in ready 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is now available. This home features large kitchen, big yard, plus so much more. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit our website by clicking here: www.Specializedfortworth.com

Click this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

Miled Gonzalez, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management, Broker
License #0375514
817-500-9408

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 339 Meadow Park Dr have any available units?
339 Meadow Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
Is 339 Meadow Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
339 Meadow Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 339 Meadow Park Dr pet-friendly?
No, 339 Meadow Park Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Settlement.
Does 339 Meadow Park Dr offer parking?
No, 339 Meadow Park Dr does not offer parking.
Does 339 Meadow Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 339 Meadow Park Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 339 Meadow Park Dr have a pool?
No, 339 Meadow Park Dr does not have a pool.
Does 339 Meadow Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 339 Meadow Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 339 Meadow Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 339 Meadow Park Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 339 Meadow Park Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 339 Meadow Park Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Creek
7924 Emerald Crest Dr
White Settlement, TX 76108
Oak View
1300 N Jim Wright Fwy
White Settlement, TX 76108

Similar Pages

White Settlement 1 BedroomsWhite Settlement 2 Bedrooms
White Settlement Apartments with BalconyWhite Settlement Apartments with Hardwood Floors
White Settlement Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXFlower Mound, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXAzle, TXSaginaw, TXGranbury, TX
Roanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterDallas Theological Seminary
University of Dallas