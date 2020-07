Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Two bedroom, one and a half bath duplex with garage within walking distance of West Elementary. Wood-burning fireplace in living room. Private backyard. Fresh paint. New carpet. Extra large bedrooms with double closets in each. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator included! Ready for immediate move-in. Convenient location with easy access to I-30 or Loop 820. Only minutes away from Carswell NAS-JRB or Lockheed. Easy drive to downtown Ft. Worth.