Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous home waiting for you! The living room is spacious and the ceramic tile flooring creates an easy to clean space for all! The kitchen offers granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and ample cabinet and counter space. The master bathroom includes dual sinks, built in storage, and a garden tub!