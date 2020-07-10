118 Myers Drive

Amenities

A wonderful 2Bed~2Bath townhome duplex with a 2-CAR GARAGE! A great townhome with open concept downstairs with vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, and a bedroom and a full bath as well. An open loft upstairs with the Master bedroom and an attached full bath as well. Fresh full interior paint and new carpet (stairwell) as well. Kitchen comes with all appliances incl. side by side fridge and Washer~Dryer. Ceiling fans, alarm-ready, g door opener, etc. Nice sized fenced backyard with interior front door entry. Ready for immediate move-in!