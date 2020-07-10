All apartments in White Settlement
118 Myers Drive

118 Myers Dr · No Longer Available
Location

118 Myers Dr, White Settlement, TX 76108

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A wonderful 2Bed~2Bath townhome duplex with a 2-CAR GARAGE! A great townhome with open concept downstairs with vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, and a bedroom and a full bath as well. An open loft upstairs with the Master bedroom and an attached full bath as well. Fresh full interior paint and new carpet (stairwell) as well. Kitchen comes with all appliances incl. side by side fridge and Washer~Dryer. Ceiling fans, alarm-ready, g door opener, etc. Nice sized fenced backyard with interior front door entry. Ready for immediate move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Myers Drive have any available units?
118 Myers Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 118 Myers Drive have?
Some of 118 Myers Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Myers Drive currently offering any rent specials?
118 Myers Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Myers Drive pet-friendly?
No, 118 Myers Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Settlement.
Does 118 Myers Drive offer parking?
Yes, 118 Myers Drive offers parking.
Does 118 Myers Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 118 Myers Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Myers Drive have a pool?
No, 118 Myers Drive does not have a pool.
Does 118 Myers Drive have accessible units?
No, 118 Myers Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Myers Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 Myers Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 118 Myers Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 Myers Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

