Last updated August 18 2019 at 4:29 PM

10533 Hartley Lane

10533 Hartley Ln · No Longer Available
Location

10533 Hartley Ln, White Settlement, TX 76108

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9bb93b906f ---- Lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick house with beautiful front porch. This home opens into a beautiful open concept floorplan leading into the kitchen which boasts rich dark cabinetry, granite countertops, decorative lighting, walk-in-pantry and tile flooring. Move-In-Ready! To schedule a viewing, please visit www.allcountygroup.com under Available Rentals and choose the green Schedule a Showing button on the property you would like to see. Call All County Office (817) 567-2500. Security Deposit: $1,800.00 Pet Fee: $300 NRF pet fee for the first pet, and $150.00 NRF for the 2nd due at lease signing. $25 monthly pet fee per animal. Admin Fee: $300.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10533 Hartley Lane have any available units?
10533 Hartley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 10533 Hartley Lane have?
Some of 10533 Hartley Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10533 Hartley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10533 Hartley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10533 Hartley Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10533 Hartley Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10533 Hartley Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10533 Hartley Lane offers parking.
Does 10533 Hartley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10533 Hartley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10533 Hartley Lane have a pool?
No, 10533 Hartley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10533 Hartley Lane have accessible units?
No, 10533 Hartley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10533 Hartley Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10533 Hartley Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10533 Hartley Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10533 Hartley Lane has units with air conditioning.

