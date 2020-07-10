5841 Holloway Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage

Westworth Village! Updated 4 bedroom 2 full bath beauty just minutes from the cultural district, downtown Ft Worth and the new River District! Wide open design with amazing natural light. Updates include: 2 fully remodeled baths, interior exterior paint, all plumbing and wiring, restored original wood flooring, WHITE shaker kitchen cabinets, subway tile, all new appliances, fence, HVAC system plus landscape. Booming community. This home is move in ready...CARPORT TO BE INSTALLED SOON! See it today.