Last updated April 30 2020 at 12:18 AM

5841 Holloway Street

5841 Holloway Street · No Longer Available
Location

5841 Holloway Street, Westworth Village, TX 76114

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Westworth Village! Updated 4 bedroom 2 full bath beauty just minutes from the cultural district, downtown Ft Worth and the new River District! Wide open design with amazing natural light. Updates include: 2 fully remodeled baths, interior exterior paint, all plumbing and wiring, restored original wood flooring, WHITE shaker kitchen cabinets, subway tile, all new appliances, fence, HVAC system plus landscape. Booming community. This home is move in ready...CARPORT TO BE INSTALLED SOON! See it today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5841 Holloway Street have any available units?
5841 Holloway Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westworth Village, TX.
What amenities does 5841 Holloway Street have?
Some of 5841 Holloway Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5841 Holloway Street currently offering any rent specials?
5841 Holloway Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5841 Holloway Street pet-friendly?
No, 5841 Holloway Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westworth Village.
Does 5841 Holloway Street offer parking?
Yes, 5841 Holloway Street offers parking.
Does 5841 Holloway Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5841 Holloway Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5841 Holloway Street have a pool?
No, 5841 Holloway Street does not have a pool.
Does 5841 Holloway Street have accessible units?
No, 5841 Holloway Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5841 Holloway Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5841 Holloway Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5841 Holloway Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5841 Holloway Street has units with air conditioning.

