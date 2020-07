Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great 3 bedroom home with large yard on a quiet street close to downtown, the museum district, the River District and everything Fort Worth has to offer. Fresh paint and carpet throughout. Nicely equipped kitchen with all appliances. Spacious bedrooms with large closets. Relax on the covered patio in your shaded backyard. Nicely sized single car garage with additional storage shed in the backyard.