All apartments in Westworth Village
Find more places like 429 Wyndham.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westworth Village, TX
/
429 Wyndham
Last updated August 11 2019 at 6:34 PM

429 Wyndham

429 Wyndham Crst · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westworth Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

429 Wyndham Crst, Westworth Village, TX 76114

Amenities

granite counters
garage
walk in closets
fire pit
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
parking
garage
This Three Bedroom, Three and One Half Bathroom, Two Car Garage Home BOAST a LARGE and OPEN Concept Floor-plan. The Gourmet Kitchen has Granite, Tons of Custom Cabinetry, Built-in Refrigerator, and Appliances that won't Disappoint. Hardwood and Travertine Floors. Master Suite is a Relaxing Retreat with a Tray Ceiling and Huge Walk-in Closet with Lots of Built-ins. Master Bathroom has a GORGEOUS Barrel Ceiling, Jacuzzi Tub and LARGE Walk In Shower. The Great Living Area offers Custom TV Cabinet and floor to ceiling Shelves to Display your Favorite Collections, and the living overlooks the Private Courtyard with Fire Pit and a Fountain.
Guarded and Gated Community Across from Shady Oaks CC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 Wyndham have any available units?
429 Wyndham doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westworth Village, TX.
What amenities does 429 Wyndham have?
Some of 429 Wyndham's amenities include granite counters, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 Wyndham currently offering any rent specials?
429 Wyndham is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 Wyndham pet-friendly?
No, 429 Wyndham is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westworth Village.
Does 429 Wyndham offer parking?
Yes, 429 Wyndham offers parking.
Does 429 Wyndham have units with washers and dryers?
No, 429 Wyndham does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 Wyndham have a pool?
No, 429 Wyndham does not have a pool.
Does 429 Wyndham have accessible units?
No, 429 Wyndham does not have accessible units.
Does 429 Wyndham have units with dishwashers?
No, 429 Wyndham does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 429 Wyndham have units with air conditioning?
No, 429 Wyndham does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village of Hawks Creek
101 N Roaring Springs Rd
Westworth Village, TX 76114

Similar Pages

Westworth Village 1 BedroomsWestworth Village 2 Bedrooms
Westworth Village 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWestworth Village Apartments with Balcony
Westworth Village Apartments with Garage

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary