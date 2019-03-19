Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

Welcome to 915 Highpoint Way located in highly acclaimed Fairway Ranch! This gorgeous, like new, Highland home offers an amazing lease opportunity that can be customized to your needs. This home has 5 Bedrooms, 4 Full Baths, 3 Car Garage, Game & Media Rooms with upgrades including SS Appliances, Quartz Counters, Hardwood Floors, Solid Core Doors & much more! This home offers an Open & Bright environment that will satisfy the most discerning of tastes. Located in exemplary NWISD and close to Hwy 114, 35, DFW and Alliance Airports, Fidelity, Charles Schwab, TD Ameritrade, Sabre, Amazon, dining and entertainment! This home is available unfurnished or furnished with furnished option for a 12 mos lease at $4200.