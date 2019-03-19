All apartments in Westlake
7 Paigebrooke
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7 Paigebrooke

7 Paigebrooke · No Longer Available
Location

7 Paigebrooke, Westlake, TX 76262

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Imagine yourself living in an architect designed home in the style of Charles Dilbeck, the Pond House located on the grounds of the gorgeous historic Paigebrooke Estate in Westlake! As you enter the property you feel as if you are on retreat. Imagine Texas longhorns at your back fence, beautiful wildlife, unbelievable views, and even a fishing porch. The home offers a large stone fireplace, vaulted ceilings, geothermal cooling, radiant heat, large garage with potting shed, Sub Zero refrigerator, Viking range and much more! Rental includes utilities including Wifi, Direct TV, music system, yard maintenance and furnishings except bedding. Sought after Westlake Academy! Also great Corp Housing or weekend retreat!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Paigebrooke have any available units?
7 Paigebrooke doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westlake, TX.
What amenities does 7 Paigebrooke have?
Some of 7 Paigebrooke's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Paigebrooke currently offering any rent specials?
7 Paigebrooke is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Paigebrooke pet-friendly?
No, 7 Paigebrooke is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westlake.
Does 7 Paigebrooke offer parking?
Yes, 7 Paigebrooke offers parking.
Does 7 Paigebrooke have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Paigebrooke does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Paigebrooke have a pool?
No, 7 Paigebrooke does not have a pool.
Does 7 Paigebrooke have accessible units?
No, 7 Paigebrooke does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Paigebrooke have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Paigebrooke has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Paigebrooke have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Paigebrooke does not have units with air conditioning.

