5933 Janet Court

Lovely Craftsman Style home in Stagecoach Hills Private Airpark featuring a Gourmet Kitchen w stainless steel appliances, granite counters, commercial grade range and vent hood. Open floor plan w two living areas. Split bedroom arrangement. Private master suite w claw foot tub, separate shower, dual vanities. Heavily wooded backyard w updated swimming pool, waterfall and extensive stone patio. This amazing property also has detached Pool Houses overlooking the pool that are heated, cooled w high speed internet connections. Roof recently replaced w impact resistant Class 4 Shingles. This property is in the Primary Boundary of Westlake and eligible for enrollment into Westlake Academy IB World School.