All apartments in Westlake
Find more places like 5933 Janet Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westlake, TX
/
5933 Janet Court
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:08 PM

5933 Janet Court

5933 Janet Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5933 Janet Court, Westlake, TX 76262

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Lovely Craftsman Style home in Stagecoach Hills Private Airpark featuring a Gourmet Kitchen w stainless steel appliances, granite counters, commercial grade range and vent hood. Open floor plan w two living areas. Split bedroom arrangement. Private master suite w claw foot tub, separate shower, dual vanities. Heavily wooded backyard w updated swimming pool, waterfall and extensive stone patio. This amazing property also has detached Pool Houses overlooking the pool that are heated, cooled w high speed internet connections. Roof recently replaced w impact resistant Class 4 Shingles. This property is in the Primary Boundary of Westlake and eligible for enrollment into Westlake Academy IB World School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5933 Janet Court have any available units?
5933 Janet Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westlake, TX.
What amenities does 5933 Janet Court have?
Some of 5933 Janet Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5933 Janet Court currently offering any rent specials?
5933 Janet Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5933 Janet Court pet-friendly?
No, 5933 Janet Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westlake.
Does 5933 Janet Court offer parking?
Yes, 5933 Janet Court offers parking.
Does 5933 Janet Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5933 Janet Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5933 Janet Court have a pool?
Yes, 5933 Janet Court has a pool.
Does 5933 Janet Court have accessible units?
No, 5933 Janet Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5933 Janet Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5933 Janet Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5933 Janet Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5933 Janet Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Find a Sublet
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXKeller, TXRoanoke, TXFlower Mound, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TX
Haltom City, TXSaginaw, TXHickory Creek, TXCoppell, TXCorinth, TXRichland Hills, TXThe Colony, TXLittle Elm, TXFarmers Branch, TXKrum, TXWestworth Village, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District