Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4 BEDROOM - 2 BATH FOR LEASE IN TROPHY CLUB! Huge backyard and many updates inside. Kitchen boasts granite, gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances & breakfast bar. HVAC is high efficiency which helps keep electrical bill down. Separate master suite includes separate shower, deep garden tub, dual sinks and walk-in closet. Family room is open to breakfast area & kitchen and features wall of windows overlooking bkyard. One pet (under 30 lbs) allowed, at landlord's approval.