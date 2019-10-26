2211 Cedar Elm Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Enchanting, meticulously maintained, village home located in the gated golf community of Vaquero. This home has it all; exclusive location, luxury lifestyle, and exemplary schools. You will love spending time in the open and bright kitchen with large island leading to the breakfast and private sitting areas off the patio. First floor, grand master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and spacious, luxurious master bath with stand-alone tub, large walk-in shower and his and her closets. Functional, covered patio, outdoor fireplace and built-in grill overlooking the pool, spa, and idyllic, secluded backyard oasis backing to a green space.