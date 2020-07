Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Westlake Academy Admission - A wooded quiet lot with a 3 bed 2 bath one story ranch home in Westlake. Includes large storage building in back of property. Granite, updated, refrigerator included. Residents may attend world recognized Westlake Academy a top rated K-12 public school or Keller ISD or NWISD. Site available for new construction as well. 6 month lease option available. Do Not Disturb Occupants - Builder, Agent, Owner Also available for sale MLS