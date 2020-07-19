All apartments in Wells Branch
Last updated September 7 2019 at 8:55 AM

LP1 Research - #738

14508 Owen-Tech Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

14508 Owen-Tech Boulevard, Wells Branch, TX 78728

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
cable included
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
cable included
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
A new kind of 55+ lifestyle apartment community for people who are ambitious about the years ahead and aren?t willing to compromise their freedom. Enjoy free cable, pool, firepit, outdoor kitchen, pub, movie theatre, fitness center, patio/balcony, stackable washer/dryer, and much more in your new apartment home. Pet friendly.

Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit. Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. (28164)
A Plus Apartments

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does LP1 Research - #738 have any available units?
LP1 Research - #738 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wells Branch, TX.
What amenities does LP1 Research - #738 have?
Some of LP1 Research - #738's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is LP1 Research - #738 currently offering any rent specials?
LP1 Research - #738 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is LP1 Research - #738 pet-friendly?
Yes, LP1 Research - #738 is pet friendly.
Does LP1 Research - #738 offer parking?
No, LP1 Research - #738 does not offer parking.
Does LP1 Research - #738 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, LP1 Research - #738 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does LP1 Research - #738 have a pool?
Yes, LP1 Research - #738 has a pool.
Does LP1 Research - #738 have accessible units?
No, LP1 Research - #738 does not have accessible units.
Does LP1 Research - #738 have units with dishwashers?
No, LP1 Research - #738 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does LP1 Research - #738 have units with air conditioning?
No, LP1 Research - #738 does not have units with air conditioning.
