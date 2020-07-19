LP1 Research - #738

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly cable included recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities cable included in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

A new kind of 55+ lifestyle apartment community for people who are ambitious about the years ahead and aren?t willing to compromise their freedom. Enjoy free cable, pool, firepit, outdoor kitchen, pub, movie theatre, fitness center, patio/balcony, stackable washer/dryer, and much more in your new apartment home. Pet friendly.



Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit. Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. (28164)

A Plus Apartments