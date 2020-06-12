/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:13 PM
152 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Wells Branch, TX
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
15 Units Available
Cottages at Wells Branch
14300 Tandem Blvd, Wells Branch, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
1062 sqft
Located in a five-mile radius of some of the greatest attractions in the city, including shopping, school and dining locations. Includes a series of one- and two-bedrooms complete with granite countertops and more.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:20pm
13 Units Available
Milan
1720 Wells Branch Pkwy, Wells Branch, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1044 sqft
Close to Capital Memorial Park. Luxury apartments with fenced-in backyards in a community with a swimming pool, fitness center, dog park and sports courts. Business center and coffee bar on site. Property offers garage parking.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
16 Units Available
The Morgan
1801 Wells Branch Pkwy, Wells Branch, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
994 sqft
Pet-friendly and green community with easy access to major freeways and employers. Relax at home with air conditioning, extra storage, in-unit laundry, and a private patio or balcony. On-site pool, proximity to running trails.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
8 Units Available
The Arbors of Wells Branch Apartments
1831 Wells Branch Pkwy, Wells Branch, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
968 sqft
Quiet apartment homes in the heart of Austin's hottest shopping, dining and entertainment area. You'll love the 24-hour gym, tranquil pool and courtyard. Recently renovated and pet-friendly with hardwood floors and ample storage.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Lamplight Village
47 Units Available
Lenox Ridge
3001 Scofield Ridge Parkway, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1029 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
18 Units Available
Broadstone at Grand Avenue
1720 Grand Avenue Pkwy, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1080 sqft
Conveniently located right next to the I-35, with downtown Austin within easy reach. Residents have full access to the pool, lounge with fully functional kitchen and TV, executive lounge and on-site pet park.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Nine on Shoreline
3501 Shoreline Dr, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
1015 sqft
Located in the Round Rock Independent School District. Close to MoPac Expressway, I-35, Mills Pond Recreation Area, IBM, National Instruments, and shopping at The Domain, La Frontera, and Round Rock Outlets. Gated community with a resort-style pool and walk-in closets with built-in shelving.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
19 Units Available
Oaks at Techridge
14000 The Lakes Blvd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
995 sqft
Open concept kitchen with all appliances, including a dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities, large closets and extra storage space. Business center, clubhouse and 24-hour gym access. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:17am
13 Units Available
Riverhorse Ranch Phase II
16101 White River Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1036 sqft
Riverhorse Ranch is the definition of true resort living. Imagine a community that adapts to your lifestyle, whether it is active or relaxed, by providing world-class amenities and impeccable customer service.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
215 Units Available
The Vineyard
14199 N IH 35, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
995 sqft
Inspired by the farmhouses found in California’s wine country, The Vineyard offers brand new one and two-bedroom residences for lease in Pflugerville, TX.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
29 Units Available
Villas Tech Ridge
13838 The Lakes Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1162 sqft
Conveniently located close to downtown Austin. Luxury apartments featuring wood flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness room and residents' lounge.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
49 Units Available
Edgewater
14201 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
995 sqft
Gated community with pool, spa and well-equipped fitness center. Island kitchens with stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, tubs/showers, hookups for washers and dryers, and bonus storage.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
15 Units Available
Hunt Club Austin
3101 Shoreline Dr, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
948 sqft
Situated along Shoreline Drive and close to local shops and leisure amenities. Apartments include a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry, and a fully equipped kitchen. Community amenities include a pool, racquetball court and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
62 Units Available
Lantower Tech Ridge
14233 The Lakes Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
995 sqft
Located just 15 minutes from downtown Austin. Close to The Domain, Arboretum at Great Hills and Top Golf. Units feature granite kitchens and baths, stainless steel appliances and islands. On-site fitness center.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
55 Units Available
Ambrosio
14301 N IH 35, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
995 sqft
Ambrosio Apartments in Pflugerville, Texas, offer easy access to the upscale shopping area The Domain. Amenities include updated units with wood beam ceilings, higher-end finishes and a resort-style pool.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
12 Units Available
Riverhorse Ranch
1525 Grand Avenue Pkwy, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1038 sqft
Resort-like pool and sundeck. Updated features including kitchen islands, oversize closets and walk-in showers. On-site coffee bistro, cabana and workout area. Just off Route 35. Near parks and schools.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Madison at Scofield Farms
13401 Metric Blvd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1080 sqft
Near Interstate 35 and the Shops at Tech Ridge, these modern apartments feature efficient appliances, in-unit laundry and ceiling fans. Spacious floor plans. Residents enjoy access to a communal tennis court.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
20 Units Available
Madison at Wells Branch
3201 Century Park Blvd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1084 sqft
Easy access to the N MoPac Expressway. Features a swimming pool, tennis court and volleyball court. Garage, gym and dog park. Units include a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Bridge at Center Ridge
701 Center Ridge Dr, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1045 sqft
The Bridge at Center Ridge is located at 701 Center Ridge Drive, Austin, TX and is managed by Apartment Management Professionals, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Bridge at Harris Ridge
1501 West Howard Lane, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
919 sqft
Welcome to Bridge at Harris Ridge! Located in the desirable Tech Ridge area of Austin, this new & affordable community offers unique and modern 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments alongside fabulous amenities! Bridge at Harris Ridge boasts well-appointed
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated March 23 at 07:52pm
Ten Oaks
12612 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1171 sqft
Our office is currently closed for touring, but we are still able to provide virtual tours and property information. Call Now for Details! The luxury apartment home of your dreams is at Ten Oaks.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Scofield Park
2601 Scofield Ridge Pkwy, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1057 sqft
Community features two resort-style pools, gated entry, fitness centers and scenic grounds. Located close to The Domain and the MoPac Expressway. Modern one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2632 Century Park Blvd #78
2632 Century Park Boulevard, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1272 sqft
Must See 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bathroom Condo in Gated Community! Minutes to Domain! - **All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply ** >>>> Check out our video tour: https://youtu.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:49pm
2601 Scofield Ridge Parkway
2601 Scofield Ridge Parkway, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1400 sqft
Scofield Ridge Parkway, Austin, TX 78727 - 2 BR 3 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Nathan Thomas, Central Metro Realty, (512) 357-8110. Available from: 06/09/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
