Home
/
Wells Branch, TX
/
4301 Grand Avenue Park
Last updated September 7 2019 at 8:56 AM

4301 Grand Avenue Park

4301 Grand Avenue Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

4301 Grand Avenue Pkwy, Wells Branch, TX 78728

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
game room
pool
pool table
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Designer features, sophistication, natural beauty and fine amenities await you at this lovely Round Rock community. Every amenity you could ever want is at your fingertips including an elaborate fitness center, game room and billiards, business center, personal trainer, clubhouse, pool and tanning deck, tanning facility, Starbucks coffee bar, dog park, outdoor lounge and much more.

Interior features include track lighting, gourmet kitchens, 2-inch custom blinds, granite counters, 9-10 foot ceilings, washer and dryer connections and huge, expansive windows. Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit. Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. (29186)
A Plus Apartments

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4301 Grand Avenue Park have any available units?
4301 Grand Avenue Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wells Branch, TX.
What amenities does 4301 Grand Avenue Park have?
Some of 4301 Grand Avenue Park's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4301 Grand Avenue Park currently offering any rent specials?
4301 Grand Avenue Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4301 Grand Avenue Park pet-friendly?
Yes, 4301 Grand Avenue Park is pet friendly.
Does 4301 Grand Avenue Park offer parking?
No, 4301 Grand Avenue Park does not offer parking.
Does 4301 Grand Avenue Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4301 Grand Avenue Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4301 Grand Avenue Park have a pool?
Yes, 4301 Grand Avenue Park has a pool.
Does 4301 Grand Avenue Park have accessible units?
No, 4301 Grand Avenue Park does not have accessible units.
Does 4301 Grand Avenue Park have units with dishwashers?
No, 4301 Grand Avenue Park does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4301 Grand Avenue Park have units with air conditioning?
No, 4301 Grand Avenue Park does not have units with air conditioning.
