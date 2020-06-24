4301 Grand Avenue Park

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dogs allowed recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym game room pool pool table dogs allowed pet friendly

Designer features, sophistication, natural beauty and fine amenities await you at this lovely Round Rock community. Every amenity you could ever want is at your fingertips including an elaborate fitness center, game room and billiards, business center, personal trainer, clubhouse, pool and tanning deck, tanning facility, Starbucks coffee bar, dog park, outdoor lounge and much more.



Interior features include track lighting, gourmet kitchens, 2-inch custom blinds, granite counters, 9-10 foot ceilings, washer and dryer connections and huge, expansive windows. Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit. Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. (29186)

A Plus Apartments