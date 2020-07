Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible

24 MOS LEASE. This dreamy home sits right across from Mills Pond Recreation area. Enjoy your morning walk along the park trail or sit on one of the park benches enjoying scenery and the pond in the evening. Lovely interior with elegant finishes: crown molding, arches, huge mstr bed w/sitting area. Updated lights/fans/faucets. Large deck in backyard. Fantastic nearby amenities and close to many major employers.