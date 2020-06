Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Tastefully remodeled duplex! High ceilings, tons of natural light and NO popcorn. Open floor plan! White cabinets in kitchen, new SS appliances. Gas stove w/ 5 burners & griddle. New ceiling fans, light fixtures, and all bathroom cabinetry is new. Granite in both bathrooms also. Amazing location, just 5 minutes from the Domain, 3 minutes from 35 or Mopac. Private backyard. One car garage. Walk to Mills Pond & hiking trails.