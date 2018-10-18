Amenities

stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities

2103 Tasmanian Tiger Trc Available 04/18/20 Home in The Village at Wells Branch - Great North Austin location in the Village at Wells Branch. Must see this beautifully crafted home with designer finishes throughout. Open floor plan with tons of natural light. Corian countertops, stainless steel appliances, spacious bedrooms, double vanities in both bathrooms, lots of storage space, high ceilings & second living area upstairs. Awesome location with easy access to IH35 and many major employers. Really nice community with park and covered picnic area. Ready for move in mid April.



(RLNE4620784)