15013 Haley Hollow

Amenities
Gorgeous 1 story home! Very functional floor plan offering plenty of natural light and high ceilings. Kitchen opens up to living and dining area. Master suite provides double vanity sinks, walk in closet, stand alone shower and garden tub.Large yard with a great deck. Walking distance to both Wells Branch Elementary, Johnson Elementary. This Community Features A Private Lake For It's Residence To Enjoy. Two blocks to park and lake. Jogging path around the lake
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
