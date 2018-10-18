15013 Haley Hollow

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets bathtub

Gorgeous 1 story home! Very functional floor plan offering plenty of natural light and high ceilings. Kitchen opens up to living and dining area. Master suite provides double vanity sinks, walk in closet, stand alone shower and garden tub.Large yard with a great deck. Walking distance to both Wells Branch Elementary, Johnson Elementary. This Community Features A Private Lake For It's Residence To Enjoy. Two blocks to park and lake. Jogging path around the lake



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

