Wells Branch, TX
15013 Haley Hollow
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:45 PM

15013 Haley Hollow

15013 Haley Hollow · (512) 640-0423
Location

15013 Haley Hollow, Wells Branch, TX 78728

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1744 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 1 story home! Very functional floor plan offering plenty of natural light and high ceilings. Kitchen opens up to living and dining area. Master suite provides double vanity sinks, walk in closet, stand alone shower and garden tub.Large yard with a great deck. Walking distance to both Wells Branch Elementary, Johnson Elementary. This Community Features A Private Lake For It's Residence To Enjoy. Two blocks to park and lake. Jogging path around the lake

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15013 Haley Hollow have any available units?
15013 Haley Hollow has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15013 Haley Hollow have?
Some of 15013 Haley Hollow's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15013 Haley Hollow currently offering any rent specials?
15013 Haley Hollow isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15013 Haley Hollow pet-friendly?
Yes, 15013 Haley Hollow is pet friendly.
Does 15013 Haley Hollow offer parking?
No, 15013 Haley Hollow does not offer parking.
Does 15013 Haley Hollow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15013 Haley Hollow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15013 Haley Hollow have a pool?
No, 15013 Haley Hollow does not have a pool.
Does 15013 Haley Hollow have accessible units?
No, 15013 Haley Hollow does not have accessible units.
Does 15013 Haley Hollow have units with dishwashers?
No, 15013 Haley Hollow does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15013 Haley Hollow have units with air conditioning?
No, 15013 Haley Hollow does not have units with air conditioning.
