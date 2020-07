Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous well kept property in Wells Branch. Located on a cul-de-sac. Master bedroom on main floor and 3 spacious rooms up with a bonus room. Bright open kitchen with Stainless appliances, large pantry and an awesome backyard back area! 2 car garage. Amenity center is walking distance from the property. Landlord will consider pets. Easy freeway access. Restaurants, shopping and entertainment close by.