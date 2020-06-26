14454 Robert I Walker

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Adorable home in wonderful Wells Branch community location!! - Great home in one of the most amazing communities in town: Wells Branch, close to the Domain, shopping and tech employers; walking distance to its own community park with duck pond and swimming pool. Miles of trails and lots of community involvement such as an organic garden group.



Low maintenance, neutral tile downstairs; large master suite upstairs. A really nice floorplan. Wells branch/RRISD schools



Must see home offers lots of space and has been remodeled and upgraded! 3 bedrooms up with open concept living and kitchen and half bath down. Washer and Dryer off Kitchen. Full 2 car garage and privacy fenced yard. Must see this charming home! Pet friendly - tile floors on 1st level and carpet on stairs and bedrooms.



(RLNE2586509)