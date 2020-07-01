BEAUTIFUL EXECUTIVE HOME WITH ALL BEDROOMS UP*FIREPLACE IN THE LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM COMBO*LARGE KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINET SPACE*AWESOME SUN ROOM OFF THE BACK OF THE HOME*KITCHEN FEATURES 36 INCH CABINETS WITH LOTS OF STORAGE*REF CAN STAY*WONDERFUL ADDITIONAL SCREENED PATIO SPACE FOR EXTRA ENTERTAINING WITH THE AWESOME FEEL OF BEING OUTSIDE & COVERED*NEW INTERIOR CARPET & PAINT THROUGHOUT*LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH COMBO FORMAL-COULD JUST BE ONE LARGE ROOM SINCE YOU HAVE BREAKFAST AREA TOO*VERSATILE PLAN
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14308 Terisu LN have any available units?
14308 Terisu LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wells Branch, TX.
What amenities does 14308 Terisu LN have?
Some of 14308 Terisu LN's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14308 Terisu LN currently offering any rent specials?
14308 Terisu LN is not currently offering any rent specials.