Wells Branch, TX
14308 Terisu LN
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:39 PM

14308 Terisu LN

14308 Terisu Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14308 Terisu Lane, Wells Branch, TX 78728

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
BEAUTIFUL EXECUTIVE HOME WITH ALL BEDROOMS UP*FIREPLACE IN THE LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM COMBO*LARGE KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINET SPACE*AWESOME SUN ROOM OFF THE BACK OF THE HOME*KITCHEN FEATURES 36 INCH CABINETS WITH LOTS OF STORAGE*REF CAN STAY*WONDERFUL ADDITIONAL SCREENED PATIO SPACE FOR EXTRA ENTERTAINING WITH THE AWESOME FEEL OF BEING OUTSIDE & COVERED*NEW INTERIOR CARPET & PAINT THROUGHOUT*LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH COMBO FORMAL-COULD JUST BE ONE LARGE ROOM SINCE YOU HAVE BREAKFAST AREA TOO*VERSATILE PLAN

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14308 Terisu LN have any available units?
14308 Terisu LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wells Branch, TX.
What amenities does 14308 Terisu LN have?
Some of 14308 Terisu LN's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14308 Terisu LN currently offering any rent specials?
14308 Terisu LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14308 Terisu LN pet-friendly?
No, 14308 Terisu LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wells Branch.
Does 14308 Terisu LN offer parking?
Yes, 14308 Terisu LN offers parking.
Does 14308 Terisu LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14308 Terisu LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14308 Terisu LN have a pool?
No, 14308 Terisu LN does not have a pool.
Does 14308 Terisu LN have accessible units?
No, 14308 Terisu LN does not have accessible units.
Does 14308 Terisu LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14308 Terisu LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 14308 Terisu LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 14308 Terisu LN does not have units with air conditioning.

