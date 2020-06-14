113 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Webster, TX
What started out as a stopping point for pioneer travelers in Texas turned into an out-of-this-world experience. The town of Webster sits just three miles from the Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center, which explains the city motto: "You Can See Outer Space from Here!"
Webster, TX, is best known as the halfway point between Houston and Galveston, but there is more to this proud little town than just motels. Webster lies in the backyard of the place all astronauts call home -- as in "Houston, bring us home." At just under seven square miles, the city of Webster still manages to give potential renters fine dining options, lots of shopping opportunities, and access to some major attractions. See more
Finding an apartment in Webster that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.