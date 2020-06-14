Apartment List
/
TX
/
webster
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 AM

113 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Webster, TX

Finding an apartment in Webster that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:52am
$
Clear Lake
41 Units Available
The Falls at Clear Lake
801 E Nasa Pkwy, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$759
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
976 sqft
Conveniently located just off NASA Pkwy, these 1- to 3-bedroom units offer amenities like air conditioning, bathtubs, granite counters, stainless steel and refrigerators. The community offers 24-hour maintenance, a clubhouse and more.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:53am
$
Webster
20 Units Available
Solano
535 W Nasa Pkwy, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1220 sqft
Newly remodeled, the apartments at Solano are bright and open with built-in bookshelves, bay windows and W/D connections. The pet-friendly community features a refreshing pool for residents. On NASA Parkway, minutes from I-45.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Webster
24 Units Available
Everwood
444 E Medical Center Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1146 sqft
Fitness center with free weights and kettlebells. Half a dozen pools with options like water volleyball. Poolside shaded cabanas and tanning deck. Fenced pet park with agility equipment. Wood-style flooring and ceramic tile in homes.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Clear Lake
63 Units Available
The Haven on Buoy
15902 Highway 3, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$830
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature huge and roomy floor plans. Close proximity to many great locations.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:01pm
$
Clear Lake
33 Units Available
San Palmilla
18833 Town Ridge Lane, Webster, TX
Studio
$1,009
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,159
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1140 sqft
A beautiful community featuring upgrades such as aromatherapy towel service in the fitness center, a social lounge, an internet cafe and a lap pool. Updated interiors feature stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Webster
13 Units Available
Hidden Lake Apartment Homes (Houston)
900 Henderson Ave, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$834
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
936 sqft
broken link. It appears that this apartment community is no longer listed on the website, so I was not able to write content for it.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Webster
18 Units Available
The Vibe At Clear Lake
506 S Austin St, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
1125 sqft
Residents of The Vibe at Clear Lake are offered a superb array of community amenities and services.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
34 Units Available
Crystal Bay
2323 W Bay Area Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$737
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
1175 sqft
Two resort-style pools with gazebos. Three laundry facilities. Options for French doors to patio, fireplace, and/or washer/dryer connections. Five minutes to Baybrook Mall.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Webster
22 Units Available
Century Edgewater
200 Water St, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$943
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,478
1475 sqft
Out-of-this-world living is found near the NASA Space Center south of Houston. Spacious homes, custom features and thoughtful amenities create an exclusive community like no other.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:26am
$
Webster
29 Units Available
The Lodge on El Dorado
265 El Dorado Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$630
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
909 sqft
The Lodge on El Dorado makes it easy to find yourself at home with a variety of apartment features and community amenities designed for your comfort.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Clear Lake
18 Units Available
Barringer Square
623 Barringer Ln, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
954 sqft
Apartment amenities include ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and kitchen pantry. Community features exclusive pet area, pools, playground and picnic area with grilling stations. Located off of I45, close to Baybrook Mall.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Webster
33 Units Available
Palomar
100 W Texas Ave, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1253 sqft
Energetic staff makes sure residents are happy with their community. Fully renovated clubhouse that hosts coming community events. Community has a pet-friendly atmosphere with a pet park on-site.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
Emerson Park Apartment Homes
1799 FM-528, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$894
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
1120 sqft
Ideal location that offers quick access to major highways, the CCI School District, shopping, and entertainment. Property offers serene swimming pool, large fitness center, cozy clubroom, and much more. These 1-2 bedroom units feature vaulted ceilings, gourmet kitchens, and a breakfast area.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Clear Lake
20 Units Available
McAlister
450 El Dorado Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1050 sqft
Prime location in Webster with easy access to Highway 3 and Houston via Interstate 5. Spacious apartments with A/C, hardwood floors, and modern renovations. Community is pet-friendly with sparkling pool for all tenants.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Clear Lake
11 Units Available
Harbor Point Apartment Homes
16460 Highway 3, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$806
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Harbour Point's ideal location is convenient to award-winning schools, shopping, entertainment and a variety of restaurants. We offer one, two and three bedroom floor plans at affordable prices.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:57pm
43 Units Available
Baybrook Village II
2702 W Bay Area Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1269 sqft
Close to Heritage Park, Baybrook Mall and I-45. Pet-friendly property features four resort-style pools and a bike trail. Modern apartment interiors include stainless steel appliances, large walk-in closets, brushed nickel fixtures and wood plank floors.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
81 Units Available
Baybrook Village I
2702 W Bay Area Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
964 sqft
Stylish and large one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments featuring wood plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and brushed nickel features. Open floor plans with private patio/balcony and large dining rooms.
Results within 1 mile of Webster
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:06am
Nassau Bay
13 Units Available
Bay House
2041 San Sebastian Ct, Nassau Bay, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$924
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1058 sqft
These recently renovated units include hardwood flooring and walk-in closets, and the water bill is covered. It's just moments from the Nassau Space Center and Nassau Bay. Amenities include pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:46am
Webster
42 Units Available
The Towers at Clear Lake
18707 Egret Bay Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1146 sqft
Spacious living with modern updates: vinyl plank flooring, modern kitchens with granite countertops, and glass backsplashes. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, picnic area, private fishing pier and boat docks.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Clear Lake
19 Units Available
Palms at Clearlake
1300 Gemini St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1188 sqft
Beautiful Clear Lake area, convenient access to I-45 and NASA Bypass. Pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom apartments with nine-foot/vaulted ceilings, crown molding and full-size W/D. Easy travel to good schools, Clear Lake and Baybrook Mall.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Clear Lake
10 Units Available
El Dorado View Apartments
240 El Dorado Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$847
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
849 sqft
Nine unique floor plans in these one and two bedroom homes. In-unit laundry, patio/balcony, and newly renovated spaces make living between Houston and Galveston special. Near NASA and University of Houston-Clear Lake.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Clear Lake
7 Units Available
Pipers Cove Apartments
270 El Dorado Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,066
883 sqft
1-2 bedrooms in contemporary style, including air conditioner, fireplace, walk-in closets and scenic patio or balcony. Conveniently located to nightlife, shopping and University of Houston - Clear Lake.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:00am
$
Clear Lake
26 Units Available
Regatta Apartments
1315 Nasa Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1310 sqft
Right next to the NASA bypass freeway, close to Johnson Space Center and Baybrook Mall. Apartment homes with vast walk-in closets, GE-activated kitchens and outdoor facilities like resort pools and wooded parks.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:01pm
$
Clear Creek Crossing
21 Units Available
Riverbend
301 N Wesley Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1445 sqft
The Riverbend Houston Apartments in southern Houston offer serene living within reach of the urban center. Amenities include garden tubs, high ceilings, bay windows and granite countertops.
City Guide for Webster, TX

What started out as a stopping point for pioneer travelers in Texas turned into an out-of-this-world experience. The town of Webster sits just three miles from the Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center, which explains the city motto: "You Can See Outer Space from Here!"

Webster, TX, is best known as the halfway point between Houston and Galveston, but there is more to this proud little town than just motels. Webster lies in the backyard of the place all astronauts call home -- as in "Houston, bring us home." At just under seven square miles, the city of Webster still manages to give potential renters fine dining options, lots of shopping opportunities, and access to some major attractions. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Webster, TX

Finding an apartment in Webster that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Webster 1 BedroomsWebster 2 BedroomsWebster 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWebster 3 BedroomsWebster Accessible ApartmentsWebster Apartments under $800
Webster Apartments under $900Webster Apartments with BalconyWebster Apartments with GarageWebster Apartments with GymWebster Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWebster Apartments with Move-in Specials
Webster Apartments with ParkingWebster Apartments with PoolWebster Apartments with Washer-DryerWebster Dog Friendly ApartmentsWebster Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TX
Dickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXAngleton, TXClute, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine