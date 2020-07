Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful, well maintained home for lease in the family friendly neighborhood of Bedinger Place. Large open concept floor plan with tons of natural light flooding in. Plenty of counter space in the kitchen with center island. Master bedroom with bay windows overlooking the huge, fenced backyard. Secondary bedrooms are roomy with an abundance of closet space. Close to schools and highway access.