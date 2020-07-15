Park Place Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym pool hot tub accessible garage bbq/grill business center carport dog grooming area fire pit internet access lobby

When you live at Park Place, you enjoy upscale apartment homes showcasing contemporary design features and expansive, open floor plans streaming with natural light and private patios or balconies. All homes come equipped with modern kitchens, energy star rated stainless steel appliances and fixtures, granite countertops, wood-look flooring and designer selected finishes. Resident also have access to enviable amenities including an extraordinary clubhouse with a full, communal kitchen and outdoor lounge. Take a dip in the sparkling resort-inspired swimming pool, relax on our large sun deck or squeeze in a workout on the Technogym brand equipment in the state of the art fitness center. Theres even perks for your pets at Park Place, with a fenced pet park and indoor dog spa and grooming station.