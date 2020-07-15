All apartments in Waxahachie
Find more places like Park Place Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waxahachie, TX
/
Park Place Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:57 AM

Park Place Apartments

240 Park Place Blvd · (256) 242-9597
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Waxahachie
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

240 Park Place Blvd, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2212 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 693 sqft

Unit 5304 · Avail. Oct 8

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 796 sqft

Unit 4313 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 796 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8308 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1019 sqft

Unit 4307 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1019 sqft

Unit 8307 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1019 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Place Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
hot tub
accessible
garage
bbq/grill
business center
carport
dog grooming area
fire pit
internet access
lobby
When you live at Park Place, you enjoy upscale apartment homes showcasing contemporary design features and expansive, open floor plans streaming with natural light and private patios or balconies. All homes come equipped with modern kitchens, energy star rated stainless steel appliances and fixtures, granite countertops, wood-look flooring and designer selected finishes. Resident also have access to enviable amenities including an extraordinary clubhouse with a full, communal kitchen and outdoor lounge. Take a dip in the sparkling resort-inspired swimming pool, relax on our large sun deck or squeeze in a workout on the Technogym brand equipment in the state of the art fitness center. Theres even perks for your pets at Park Place, with a fenced pet park and indoor dog spa and grooming station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Some restrictions may apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Place Apartments have any available units?
Park Place Apartments has 10 units available starting at $1,040 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Park Place Apartments have?
Some of Park Place Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Place Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Park Place Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Place Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Place Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Park Place Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Park Place Apartments offers parking.
Does Park Place Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Park Place Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Place Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Park Place Apartments has a pool.
Does Park Place Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Park Place Apartments has accessible units.
Does Park Place Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park Place Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Park Place Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Park Place Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Park Place Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Oxford at Crossroads Centre
411 Alliance Boulevard
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Blue Lake Villas II
157 Lake Side Drive
Waxahachie, TX 75165
The Mark on Solon
630 Solon Rd
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Victorian Square
1831 John Arden Dr
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Hunter's Cove
1250 W Highway 287 Byp
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Blue Lake Villas
155 Lakeside Dr
Waxahachie, TX 75165
The Mark on Conquest
2050 Conquest Blvd
Waxahachie, TX 75167
Townhomes at Bluebonnet Trails
168 Verbena Drive
Waxahachie, TX 75165

Similar Pages

Waxahachie 1 BedroomsWaxahachie 2 Bedrooms
Waxahachie Apartments with ParkingWaxahachie Dog Friendly Apartments
Waxahachie Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXWaco, TXEuless, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX
Addison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Assemblies of God UniversityAmberton University
El Centro CollegeMcLennan Community College
The University of Texas at Dallas
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity