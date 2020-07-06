609 Antonio Lane

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great newly built property with modern interior. Granite countertops with cherry wood cabinets. Spacious floor plan

with open kitchen. Master bedroom is separate from other rooms with a double vanity and walk-in closet. 2 car garage with a fenced in yard. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Apply online bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Pay $50 app fee per adult online.