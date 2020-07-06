Great newly built property with modern interior. Granite countertops with cherry wood cabinets. Spacious floor plan with open kitchen. Master bedroom is separate from other rooms with a double vanity and walk-in closet. 2 car garage with a fenced in yard. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Apply online bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Pay $50 app fee per adult online.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 609 Antonio Lane have any available units?
609 Antonio Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 609 Antonio Lane have?
Some of 609 Antonio Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 Antonio Lane currently offering any rent specials?
609 Antonio Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Antonio Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 609 Antonio Lane is pet friendly.
Does 609 Antonio Lane offer parking?
Yes, 609 Antonio Lane offers parking.
Does 609 Antonio Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 Antonio Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Antonio Lane have a pool?
No, 609 Antonio Lane does not have a pool.
Does 609 Antonio Lane have accessible units?
No, 609 Antonio Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Antonio Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 609 Antonio Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 609 Antonio Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 609 Antonio Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
