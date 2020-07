Amenities

4 bedroom 2 bath home with large fenced yard, electric range, dishwasher and built-in microwave. New paint and vinyl floors (that look like wood). No carpet to keep clean. Ceiling fans help keep energy costs down. 2 bedrooms on one side of the house and 2 on the other. Large laundry room for any size washer and dryer. Small storage shed in backyard.