413 N Flat Street

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

413 N Flat, Waxahachie - 3 bedroom 1 bathroom Home - Quiet Street with Fenced Yard! - All new updates including tile flooring, paint, fixtures, and more. This is a great home with a fenced yard. You will love the quiet street and easy access to parks, schools, and churches. Come see this quickly or it will be gone! Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.



Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.



NOTE: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Pets are subject to approval and additional deposit and fees, Rental Insurance is required.



(RLNE2190541)