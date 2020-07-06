All apartments in Waxahachie
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:18 PM

409 W FRANKLIN Street

409 West Franklin Street · No Longer Available
Location

409 West Franklin Street, Waxahachie, TX 75165
Downtown Waxahachie

Amenities

parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 W FRANKLIN Street have any available units?
409 W FRANKLIN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
Is 409 W FRANKLIN Street currently offering any rent specials?
409 W FRANKLIN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 W FRANKLIN Street pet-friendly?
No, 409 W FRANKLIN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waxahachie.
Does 409 W FRANKLIN Street offer parking?
Yes, 409 W FRANKLIN Street offers parking.
Does 409 W FRANKLIN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 W FRANKLIN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 W FRANKLIN Street have a pool?
No, 409 W FRANKLIN Street does not have a pool.
Does 409 W FRANKLIN Street have accessible units?
No, 409 W FRANKLIN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 409 W FRANKLIN Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 W FRANKLIN Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 409 W FRANKLIN Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 409 W FRANKLIN Street does not have units with air conditioning.

