Waxahachie, TX
354 S Hill Drive
Last updated January 11 2020 at 12:48 AM

354 S Hill Drive

354 South Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

354 South Hill Drive, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful, gently lived in J Houston home!! Desirable open floorplan! Wood flooring from the foyer through the family room add a sense of warmth and offers durability. Big kitchen has a large pantry, granite countertops, tons of cabinet & counter space with large granite island! Kitchen overlooks spacious living room and large dining area. Oil rubbed bronze fixtures & hardware throughout! Split floorplan, master bath has separate drop in shower & a garden tub! Great size backyard with extended patio! Enjoy beautiful sunsets from your back porch with no back neighbor ever! Upgraded landscaping in front!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 354 S Hill Drive have any available units?
354 S Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 354 S Hill Drive have?
Some of 354 S Hill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 354 S Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
354 S Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 354 S Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 354 S Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waxahachie.
Does 354 S Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 354 S Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 354 S Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 354 S Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 354 S Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 354 S Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 354 S Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 354 S Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 354 S Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 354 S Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 354 S Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 354 S Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

