354 S Hill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful, gently lived in J Houston home!! Desirable open floorplan! Wood flooring from the foyer through the family room add a sense of warmth and offers durability. Big kitchen has a large pantry, granite countertops, tons of cabinet & counter space with large granite island! Kitchen overlooks spacious living room and large dining area. Oil rubbed bronze fixtures & hardware throughout! Split floorplan, master bath has separate drop in shower & a garden tub! Great size backyard with extended patio! Enjoy beautiful sunsets from your back porch with no back neighbor ever! Upgraded landscaping in front!