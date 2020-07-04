220 Country Meadows Boulevard

Amenities

Now move in Ready!! Captivating home in Country Meadows situated in the highly popular Waxahachie area! NEW CARPET in all bedrooms, new FAUX WOOD flooring in the living spaces! Modern gray tones freshly painted throughout. Extra large living space as you walk into the home. Spacious kitchen with an abundance of cabinet and counter-space opening to the breakfast nook and overlooking the private fenced backyard. Gigantic master suite with a garden tub and walk in closet. Loft, office or 2nd living area upstairs! All oversized bedrooms. Close to Hwy 77 and shopping! Waxahachie ISD! This is a must see! Pets to be considered on a case by case basis