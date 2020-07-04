All apartments in Waxahachie
220 Country Meadows Boulevard

220 Country Meadows Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

220 Country Meadows Boulevard, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Now move in Ready!! Captivating home in Country Meadows situated in the highly popular Waxahachie area! NEW CARPET in all bedrooms, new FAUX WOOD flooring in the living spaces! Modern gray tones freshly painted throughout. Extra large living space as you walk into the home. Spacious kitchen with an abundance of cabinet and counter-space opening to the breakfast nook and overlooking the private fenced backyard. Gigantic master suite with a garden tub and walk in closet. Loft, office or 2nd living area upstairs! All oversized bedrooms. Close to Hwy 77 and shopping! Waxahachie ISD! This is a must see! Pets to be considered on a case by case basis

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Country Meadows Boulevard have any available units?
220 Country Meadows Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 220 Country Meadows Boulevard have?
Some of 220 Country Meadows Boulevard's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Country Meadows Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
220 Country Meadows Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Country Meadows Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 Country Meadows Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 220 Country Meadows Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 220 Country Meadows Boulevard offers parking.
Does 220 Country Meadows Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Country Meadows Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Country Meadows Boulevard have a pool?
No, 220 Country Meadows Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 220 Country Meadows Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 220 Country Meadows Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Country Meadows Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 Country Meadows Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Country Meadows Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 Country Meadows Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

