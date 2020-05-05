All apartments in Waxahachie
Find more places like 205 Iroquois Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waxahachie, TX
/
205 Iroquois Lane
Last updated September 23 2019 at 6:33 AM

205 Iroquois Lane

205 Iroquois Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waxahachie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

205 Iroquois Lane, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Property features large bedrooms with walk-in closets, huge master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bathroom. Kitchen features a double-oven, gas cook top, beautiful kitchen cabinets with eat-in kitchen. ALound the corner from kitchen is a nice sized formal dining room. Large utility room with cabinets leads to two-car garage with opener. There is a door from garage to large fenced backyard and patio. Enjoy the WBFP with decorative lighting. Carpet in living room will be replaced with laminate hardwoods.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Iroquois Lane have any available units?
205 Iroquois Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 205 Iroquois Lane have?
Some of 205 Iroquois Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Iroquois Lane currently offering any rent specials?
205 Iroquois Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Iroquois Lane pet-friendly?
No, 205 Iroquois Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waxahachie.
Does 205 Iroquois Lane offer parking?
Yes, 205 Iroquois Lane offers parking.
Does 205 Iroquois Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Iroquois Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Iroquois Lane have a pool?
No, 205 Iroquois Lane does not have a pool.
Does 205 Iroquois Lane have accessible units?
No, 205 Iroquois Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Iroquois Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 Iroquois Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Iroquois Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 Iroquois Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford at Crossroads Centre
411 Alliance Boulevard
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Blue Lake Villas II
157 Lake Side Drive
Waxahachie, TX 75165
The Mark on Solon
630 Solon Rd
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Victorian Square
1831 John Arden Dr
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Hunter's Cove
1250 W Highway 287 Byp
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Blue Lake Villas
155 Lakeside Dr
Waxahachie, TX 75165
The Mark on Conquest
2050 Conquest Blvd
Waxahachie, TX 75167
Townhomes at Bluebonnet Trails
168 Verbena Drive
Waxahachie, TX 75165

Similar Pages

Waxahachie 1 BedroomsWaxahachie 2 Bedrooms
Waxahachie Apartments with BalconyWaxahachie Dog Friendly Apartments
Waxahachie Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXWaco, TXEuless, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX
Addison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Assemblies of God UniversityAmberton University
El Centro CollegeMcLennan Community College
The University of Texas at Dallas