203 Almond Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage pet friendly

COMPLETELY REMODELED FROM THE STUDS OUT approx. 2 years ago. Hand scraped wood floors thru-out except bath has vinyl plank squares. Kitchen with all new cabinets, granite counter tops, under mount sink, faucet, microwave & pantry. New Central heat & air. All bath fixtures including toilet, tub, cabinets, faucet & granite counter with under mount sink. Large linen storage in bath. Mini blinds thru-out. All new light fixtures and fans. Washer & dryer are furnished. Tank-less water heater. Updated electrical and plumbing. Fenced yard. Additional storage bldg and large garage size storage area. Fridge available for use by tenant. Very open & light. Thermopayne windows. Pet restrictions, call agent-owner. NO CATS