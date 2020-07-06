All apartments in Waxahachie
Find more places like 203 Almond Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waxahachie, TX
/
203 Almond Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

203 Almond Street

203 Almond Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waxahachie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

203 Almond Street, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
COMPLETELY REMODELED FROM THE STUDS OUT approx. 2 years ago. Hand scraped wood floors thru-out except bath has vinyl plank squares. Kitchen with all new cabinets, granite counter tops, under mount sink, faucet, microwave & pantry. New Central heat & air. All bath fixtures including toilet, tub, cabinets, faucet & granite counter with under mount sink. Large linen storage in bath. Mini blinds thru-out. All new light fixtures and fans. Washer & dryer are furnished. Tank-less water heater. Updated electrical and plumbing. Fenced yard. Additional storage bldg and large garage size storage area. Fridge available for use by tenant. Very open & light. Thermopayne windows. Pet restrictions, call agent-owner. NO CATS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Almond Street have any available units?
203 Almond Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 203 Almond Street have?
Some of 203 Almond Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 Almond Street currently offering any rent specials?
203 Almond Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Almond Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 203 Almond Street is pet friendly.
Does 203 Almond Street offer parking?
Yes, 203 Almond Street offers parking.
Does 203 Almond Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 203 Almond Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Almond Street have a pool?
No, 203 Almond Street does not have a pool.
Does 203 Almond Street have accessible units?
No, 203 Almond Street does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Almond Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 Almond Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 203 Almond Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 203 Almond Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford at Crossroads Centre
411 Alliance Boulevard
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Blue Lake Villas II
157 Lake Side Drive
Waxahachie, TX 75165
The Mark on Solon
630 Solon Rd
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Victorian Square
1831 John Arden Dr
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Hunter's Cove
1250 W Highway 287 Byp
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Blue Lake Villas
155 Lakeside Dr
Waxahachie, TX 75165
The Mark on Conquest
2050 Conquest Blvd
Waxahachie, TX 75167
Townhomes at Bluebonnet Trails
168 Verbena Drive
Waxahachie, TX 75165

Similar Pages

Waxahachie 1 BedroomsWaxahachie 2 Bedrooms
Waxahachie Apartments with BalconyWaxahachie Dog Friendly Apartments
Waxahachie Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXWaco, TXEuless, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX
Addison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Assemblies of God UniversityAmberton University
El Centro CollegeMcLennan Community College
The University of Texas at Dallas