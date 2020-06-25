All apartments in Waxahachie
Location

202 Sagebrush Lane, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated Brick Home, 2/2, With Fenced in Backyard in Waxahachie TX - You do not want to miss out on this beautiful updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in Waxahachie. Outside you will find huge trees surrounding the property, a big fenced in backyard with a covered porch that is perfect for relaxing or entertaining guests.
Inside you will find there are gorgeous bay windows throughout the entire house that give amazing natural light! The living room is light, spacious and comes with a fireplace. Just off the living area is the gorgeous kitchen and breakfast nook. The home has central heat and air, and a sprinkler system. This home is just minutes from churches, schools, parks, dining and entertainment.

Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.

NOTE: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet deposit, Rental Insurance required.

(RLNE2462444)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Sagebrush Lane have any available units?
202 Sagebrush Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 202 Sagebrush Lane have?
Some of 202 Sagebrush Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 Sagebrush Lane currently offering any rent specials?
202 Sagebrush Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Sagebrush Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 202 Sagebrush Lane is pet friendly.
Does 202 Sagebrush Lane offer parking?
Yes, 202 Sagebrush Lane offers parking.
Does 202 Sagebrush Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Sagebrush Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Sagebrush Lane have a pool?
No, 202 Sagebrush Lane does not have a pool.
Does 202 Sagebrush Lane have accessible units?
No, 202 Sagebrush Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Sagebrush Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 Sagebrush Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 202 Sagebrush Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 202 Sagebrush Lane has units with air conditioning.

