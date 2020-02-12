Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1630 Country Hls, Waxahachie, Tx 75165. Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home. Split bedrooms with separate laundry room. Located behind shopping and super close to dining in Waxahachie. Many businesses within a couple of minutes from this home and easy highway access. Home is having a few minor touch ups, but will be ready to go shortly. Pets considered on a case by case basis. No vouchers accepted. Square footage is believed to be larger than reflected in tax rolls. Possible 2 year lease available.