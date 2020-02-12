All apartments in Waxahachie
1630 Country
Last updated October 15 2019

1630 Country

1630 Country Hls · No Longer Available
Location

1630 Country Hls, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1630 Country Hls, Waxahachie, Tx 75165. Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home. Split bedrooms with separate laundry room. Located behind shopping and super close to dining in Waxahachie. Many businesses within a couple of minutes from this home and easy highway access. Home is having a few minor touch ups, but will be ready to go shortly. Pets considered on a case by case basis. No vouchers accepted. Square footage is believed to be larger than reflected in tax rolls. Possible 2 year lease available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 Country have any available units?
1630 Country doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 1630 Country have?
Some of 1630 Country's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1630 Country currently offering any rent specials?
1630 Country is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 Country pet-friendly?
Yes, 1630 Country is pet friendly.
Does 1630 Country offer parking?
Yes, 1630 Country offers parking.
Does 1630 Country have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1630 Country does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 Country have a pool?
No, 1630 Country does not have a pool.
Does 1630 Country have accessible units?
No, 1630 Country does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 Country have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1630 Country has units with dishwashers.
Does 1630 Country have units with air conditioning?
No, 1630 Country does not have units with air conditioning.

