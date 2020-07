Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This nice 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is close to shopping and major highway. Loads of cabinet space in the kitchen with an island. Wood floors in the entry and living room. Split bedroom arrangement. Nice size bedrooms with a huge walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Nicely landscaped. Tenant and agent to verify schools.