Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This is a great home for lease in Highland Village Estates. 3 bedrooms with plenty of closet space, WBFP, new paint, carpet,fixtures, fans and more. Easy fwy access and close to town. Well maintained, nice open floorplan, lots of cabinets, newer appliances including Refrigerator, washer and dryer, fenced yard, garage door openers. Check out the garage workshop!!!! Bring your pickiest clients!!!! Yard care included!!