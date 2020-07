Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher hot tub fireplace bathtub

This home has great space!!! Corner lot with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, a nice master suite with garden tub and plenty of room in the kitchen for preparing family dinners or even weekend entertaining, you will have everything you need in this beauty. Hot tub and a wooden deck, can't miss out on the wonderful landscape. Schedule your appointment today.