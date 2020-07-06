All apartments in Waxahachie
Last updated August 24 2019 at 10:50 AM

107 Myrtle Ave

107 Myrtle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

107 Myrtle Avenue, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Brick Home, 3/2/2, On a Corner Lot in Waxahachie TX - This is a nice home located in a great neighborhood, with easy access to shopping, schools, churches and parks! You'll love the open floor plan and the brand new paint throughout. The laminate wood and tile floors are easy to maintain, and offer a clean, friendly environment. Come check this out before it is gone! Save money with gas heat and water heater too! Plus you will love the faux wood blinds to keep the sun out, or allow for all that beautiful natural light in.
Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today 972.878.7368, Option 2.

Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.

NOTE: $50 Non-Refundable Application Fee, Pets are subject to approval and additional deposit is required, Rental Insurance is Required.

(RLNE2594331)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Myrtle Ave have any available units?
107 Myrtle Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 107 Myrtle Ave have?
Some of 107 Myrtle Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Myrtle Ave currently offering any rent specials?
107 Myrtle Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Myrtle Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 Myrtle Ave is pet friendly.
Does 107 Myrtle Ave offer parking?
Yes, 107 Myrtle Ave offers parking.
Does 107 Myrtle Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 107 Myrtle Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Myrtle Ave have a pool?
No, 107 Myrtle Ave does not have a pool.
Does 107 Myrtle Ave have accessible units?
No, 107 Myrtle Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Myrtle Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 Myrtle Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Myrtle Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 107 Myrtle Ave has units with air conditioning.

