Check out this clean split three bedroom home with an oversize living room and an extra flex room. Has a large master bath with two walk-in closets and separate shower and bath. Fans in all bedrooms and living room. New flooring, fresh paint and new flattop range. Large backyard with storage shed. Great Keller ISD schools, close to shopping and freeways. Agent owned.