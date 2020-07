Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Located in Keller ISD close to Indian Springs Middle School. Come view and fall in love with this supper cute 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garages with lots of natural light, laminate floor in kitchen, entry, dining & family room. Brand new carpet in all bedrooms. Sky-light in Master bedroom. Very large backyard with wooden deck has plenty of room for kids, pets and entertainment activities.