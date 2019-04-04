All apartments in Watauga
Last updated April 4 2019 at 1:13 AM

7928 Prairie Drive

7928 Prairie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7928 Prairie Drive, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Very clean and conveniently located rental in Keller Schools. 4-2-2 -- Fourth bdrm has a large closet and would also be a great office or playroom--but is perfectly acceptable and usable as bedroom. Bedrooms are 3 way split for privacy. Really nice wood laminate flooring, Large Master Bedroom and Master Bath with separate shower, dual sinks and 2 closets. Kitchen is open to living area and has a breakfast bar. This is a nice rental--come see. Pets considered on an individual basis. Absolutely NO CATS. Realtor is related to owners.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7928 Prairie Drive have any available units?
7928 Prairie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 7928 Prairie Drive have?
Some of 7928 Prairie Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7928 Prairie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7928 Prairie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7928 Prairie Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7928 Prairie Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7928 Prairie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7928 Prairie Drive offers parking.
Does 7928 Prairie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7928 Prairie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7928 Prairie Drive have a pool?
No, 7928 Prairie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7928 Prairie Drive have accessible units?
No, 7928 Prairie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7928 Prairie Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7928 Prairie Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7928 Prairie Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7928 Prairie Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

