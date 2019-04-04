7928 Prairie Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Very clean and conveniently located rental in Keller Schools. 4-2-2 -- Fourth bdrm has a large closet and would also be a great office or playroom--but is perfectly acceptable and usable as bedroom. Bedrooms are 3 way split for privacy. Really nice wood laminate flooring, Large Master Bedroom and Master Bath with separate shower, dual sinks and 2 closets. Kitchen is open to living area and has a breakfast bar. This is a nice rental--come see. Pets considered on an individual basis. Absolutely NO CATS. Realtor is related to owners.