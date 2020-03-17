50% OFF 1st MONTH'S RENT WITH 15 MONTH LEASE IF MOVE-IN BY 3-31!Cozy and bright 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Keller ISD READY FOR MOVE IN! Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances looks out into the breakfast room by windows! Tons of cabinet and counter space in the kitchen. Spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace to cozy up too! Wood-look laminate throughout main areas of the house. A sun room off the kitchen perfect for having guests and many other uses! large Master with walk-in closet and dual sinks in the bathroom. The bedrooms are generously sized! Covered front porch and Huge grass and Private fenced backyard with a patio! PETS ARE CASE BY CASE BASIS. Schedule your showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7912 Hunters Glen Drive have any available units?
7912 Hunters Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 7912 Hunters Glen Drive have?
Some of 7912 Hunters Glen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7912 Hunters Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7912 Hunters Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7912 Hunters Glen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7912 Hunters Glen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7912 Hunters Glen Drive offer parking?
No, 7912 Hunters Glen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7912 Hunters Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7912 Hunters Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7912 Hunters Glen Drive have a pool?
No, 7912 Hunters Glen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7912 Hunters Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 7912 Hunters Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7912 Hunters Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7912 Hunters Glen Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7912 Hunters Glen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7912 Hunters Glen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
