7912 Hunters Glen Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

50% OFF 1st MONTH'S RENT WITH 15 MONTH LEASE IF MOVE-IN BY 3-31!Cozy and bright 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Keller ISD READY FOR MOVE IN! Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances looks out into the breakfast room by windows! Tons of cabinet and counter space in the kitchen. Spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace to cozy up too! Wood-look laminate throughout main areas of the house. A sun room off the kitchen perfect for having guests and many other uses! large Master with walk-in closet and dual sinks in the bathroom. The bedrooms are generously sized! Covered front porch and Huge grass and Private fenced backyard with a patio! PETS ARE CASE BY CASE BASIS. Schedule your showing today!