Home
/
Watauga, TX
/
7712 Liz Lane
Last updated May 21 2020 at 11:41 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7712 Liz Lane
7712 Liz Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7712 Liz Lane, Watauga, TX 76148
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a great home. Tenant will not be moving out until the end of June. Will not be ready to show until the middle of June and available the first of July
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7712 Liz Lane have any available units?
7712 Liz Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Watauga, TX
.
Is 7712 Liz Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7712 Liz Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7712 Liz Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7712 Liz Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Watauga
.
Does 7712 Liz Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7712 Liz Lane offers parking.
Does 7712 Liz Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7712 Liz Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7712 Liz Lane have a pool?
No, 7712 Liz Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7712 Liz Lane have accessible units?
No, 7712 Liz Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7712 Liz Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7712 Liz Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 7712 Liz Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7712 Liz Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
