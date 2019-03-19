7633 Spring Drive

Amenities

Brand new K Hovnanian home for lease in the highly acclaimed Keller ISD. Comes with fridge and 2 inch blinds. 5 beds and 3 baths. Study, Master and guest suite down. $24,800 in upgrades. Elegant open kitchen with high end granite countertops, energy efficient appliances, corner pantry and serving island. Nice sized bed rooms. Texas sized game room overlooking the downstairs family room. Back yard is private with a covered patio perfect for outdoor dining. The Parkview community is next to Whitley Road Elementary school. Capp Smith park offers a playground, trails and fishing pond.

Watauga was rated one of the top citites in the country consecutively for many recent years.