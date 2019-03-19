All apartments in Watauga
Find more places like 7633 Spring Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Watauga, TX
/
7633 Spring Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7633 Spring Drive

7633 Spring Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7633 Spring Dr, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
garage
guest suite
new construction
Brand new K Hovnanian home for lease in the highly acclaimed Keller ISD. Comes with fridge and 2 inch blinds. 5 beds and 3 baths. Study, Master and guest suite down. $24,800 in upgrades. Elegant open kitchen with high end granite countertops, energy efficient appliances, corner pantry and serving island. Nice sized bed rooms. Texas sized game room overlooking the downstairs family room. Back yard is private with a covered patio perfect for outdoor dining. The Parkview community is next to Whitley Road Elementary school. Capp Smith park offers a playground, trails and fishing pond.
Watauga was rated one of the top citites in the country consecutively for many recent years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7633 Spring Drive have any available units?
7633 Spring Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 7633 Spring Drive have?
Some of 7633 Spring Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7633 Spring Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7633 Spring Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7633 Spring Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7633 Spring Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watauga.
Does 7633 Spring Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7633 Spring Drive offers parking.
Does 7633 Spring Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7633 Spring Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7633 Spring Drive have a pool?
No, 7633 Spring Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7633 Spring Drive have accessible units?
No, 7633 Spring Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7633 Spring Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7633 Spring Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7633 Spring Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7633 Spring Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TX
Saginaw, TXFlower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXWestworth Village, TXWhite Settlement, TXBenbrook, TXCoppell, TXAzle, TXMansfield, TXHickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District