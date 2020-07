Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities playground garage new construction

NEW! This is brand new construction. Bet the first to live in this beautiful 4 bedrooms 2 bath open concept home. It is very close to Capp Smith Park and Schools. Close to Shopping and restaurants. Blinds are getting installed on all windows. This house has walk-in closests in every bedroom. Walk in pantry. Large Granite island. Stainless Appliances, Covered porch and patio. This new home won't last long!