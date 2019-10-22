All apartments in Watauga
7409 Glen Drive
Last updated October 22 2019 at 3:27 AM

7409 Glen Drive

7409 Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7409 Glen Drive, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Keller Schools! 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in a quiet subdivision. Kitchen features white cabinets, a center island, and lots of storage and counter space. Washer, dryer and fridge included Master suite features a bathroom with dual sinks, a garden tub and separate shower. Bonus room off kitchen has AC, but no heat, and could make a great pet room or hobby space. Walking distance to parks, library, restaurants, and shopping and just a short commute to Downtown Fort Worth. Close to highly rated schools, including Central High School and Hillwood Middle. Walking distance to Smith Cap Park and Watauga Public Library.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

