7409 Glen Drive

Amenities
Keller Schools! 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in a quiet subdivision. Kitchen features white cabinets, a center island, and lots of storage and counter space. Washer, dryer and fridge included Master suite features a bathroom with dual sinks, a garden tub and separate shower. Bonus room off kitchen has AC, but no heat, and could make a great pet room or hobby space. Walking distance to parks, library, restaurants, and shopping and just a short commute to Downtown Fort Worth. Close to highly rated schools, including Central High School and Hillwood Middle. Walking distance to Smith Cap Park and Watauga Public Library.