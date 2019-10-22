7409 Glen Drive

Amenities

Keller Schools! 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in a quiet subdivision. Kitchen features white cabinets, a center island, and lots of storage and counter space. Washer, dryer and fridge included Master suite features a bathroom with dual sinks, a garden tub and separate shower. Bonus room off kitchen has AC, but no heat, and could make a great pet room or hobby space. Walking distance to parks, library, restaurants, and shopping and just a short commute to Downtown Fort Worth. Close to highly rated schools, including Central High School and Hillwood Middle. Walking distance to Smith Cap Park and Watauga Public Library.