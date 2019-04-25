All apartments in Watauga
Home
/
Watauga, TX
/
7401 Cheryl Court
Last updated April 25 2019 at 10:03 PM

7401 Cheryl Court

7401 Cheryl Court · No Longer Available
Location

7401 Cheryl Court, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Property shown by Open House Event Only. Two open houses scheduled: Friday, April 26 6pm-7pm and Saturday, April 27 1pm-3pm. Applications accepted thru Saturday evening April 27.
Comprehensive rehab! Fresh interior and exterior paint. All new flooring. New granite counters, new sink, new sprayer faucet and new tile backsplash in kitchen. New cabinet doors and hardware. All new lighting. All new 6 panel doors, lever door handles and extra tall baseboards. New bathroom vanities, sinks and faucets. New garage door and opener. New wood fence on 3 sides of corner lot with large backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7401 Cheryl Court have any available units?
7401 Cheryl Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 7401 Cheryl Court have?
Some of 7401 Cheryl Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7401 Cheryl Court currently offering any rent specials?
7401 Cheryl Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7401 Cheryl Court pet-friendly?
No, 7401 Cheryl Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watauga.
Does 7401 Cheryl Court offer parking?
Yes, 7401 Cheryl Court offers parking.
Does 7401 Cheryl Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7401 Cheryl Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7401 Cheryl Court have a pool?
No, 7401 Cheryl Court does not have a pool.
Does 7401 Cheryl Court have accessible units?
No, 7401 Cheryl Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7401 Cheryl Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7401 Cheryl Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 7401 Cheryl Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7401 Cheryl Court does not have units with air conditioning.

